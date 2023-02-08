GUWAHATI: As many as 8000 people lost their lives due to insurgency in Assam over the past three-and-half decades.

This was stated by Assam director general of police (DGP) – GP Singh while addressing the Y20 summit near Guwahati.

Assam DGP GP Singh said that “parallel aspirations” of people living in a particular area leads to armed rebellion.

The Assam DGP said that the state government is working to address these “parallel aspirations” of the people and resolve the issue of insurgency.

“The government is working to address the aspirations of people. Once people felt being part of the society, peace came to Assam,” GP Singh said.

The DGP claimed that peace has returned to Assam, leading to withdrawal of the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) from most parts of the state.

“AFSPA is applicable to only around 27-28 per cent of Assam. Insurgency has gone from Assam, except in some districts of eastern Assam,” Singh said.

Speaking at the same event, additional DGP Hiren Chandra Nath said that youths get attracted towards militancy due to “sense of deprivation, alienation and neglect”.