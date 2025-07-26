Aizawl: The Mizo National Front (MNF) has voiced serious concerns regarding the alleged misappropriation of central government funds allocated for critical infrastructure projects in Mizoram.

The opposition party’s allegations emerged from a DoNER Consultative Committee meeting held on Thursday.

During the DoNER Consultative Committee meeting, attended by Members of Parliament from the Northeast and senior officials, K. Vanlalvena, Mizoram’s sole Rajya Sabha member and an MNF representative, highlighted the non-utilization of funds earmarked for the repair of the Keitum-N Mualcheng-Zawlsei road in Serchhip district.

Approximately Rs 200 crore was sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER for this project in the 2023-2024 budget. Despite approval, the repair work has not commenced, leading Vanlalvena to suggest that the funds may have been diverted by the current state government.

The committee has decided to further investigate this matter in its next meeting.

Adding to the concerns, officials pointed out that the Mizoram government has also failed to utilize Rs 1,000 lakh sanctioned by the central government in April 2025 for the SNA SPARSH Scheme under the Directorate of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry. This non-utilization could jeopardize future sanctions totaling Rs 700 lakh for the state.

In response to these revelations, the MNF on Friday called for a white paper on the utilization of all funds sanctioned in April 2025, emphasizing the urgent need for transparency and accountability in government spending.

The party has urged the Centre to intervene and ensure that these crucial funds are effectively utilized for the benefit of the people of Mizoram.