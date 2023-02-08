GUWAHATI: The Assam police has continued its crackdown on child marriage in the state.

Over 2500 people have been arrested, thus far, by the Assam police as part of its crackdown on child marriage.

In total 2528 people, including priests and qazis have been arrested by the Assam police as part of the crackdown.

87 people were arrested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, affected women stsged protests outside transit camps in different parts of the state.

Assam DGP GP Singh said that the biggest challenge for the state police now is filing charge sheets within the stipulated timeframe.

The Assam DGP said that police’s role is to stop child marriage completely in the state.

“We have registered 4,074 cases and over 2,500 people have been arrested. All the accused in these cases have been identified and they will be arrested and charge sheets filed against them,” the Assam DGP told PTI.