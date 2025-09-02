Derek Rose, the British designer who founded the award-winning luxury sleepwear brand that bears his name, died on Friday, August 29, at the age of 93.

He passed away surrounded by family after spending many years living in Hampstead.

Rose built a brand that became synonymous with comfort, elegance, and British craftsmanship.

Celebrities including Harry Styles, Eddie Redmayne, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sarah Jessica Parker regularly wore his designs, helping the label earn global recognition.

Even John Lennon and Yoko Ono famously donned his pyjamas in matching sets. Members of the Royal Family and former U.S. President Gerald Ford also reportedly favored the brand’s nightwear.

Throughout his career, Derek Rose championed British manufacturing and fine tailoring.

In 1996, the British Menswear Guild elected him as chair, a role that gave him the honour of escorting Queen Elizabeth II at the International Menswear Exhibition.

He also represented British fashion in delegations across the globe.

Under his leadership, the brand twice earned the Queen’s Award for Export, the UK’s most prestigious business accolade.

His dedication to quality and design helped expand the brand’s reach to over 50 countries.

Rose took over the family business from his father, Jack Lewis Rose, who had originally launched it in 1926 under the name Bonsoir.

In 1975, Derek rebranded it to Derek Rose Ltd, relocating its manufacturing to Congleton, Cheshire.

In 2003, Derek’s son Sacha Rose assumed control of the company. Two years later, he led a partnership with Net-a-Porter to break into the U.S. market.

Today, the label offers a full range of loungewear, sleepwear, and resort pieces for men, women, and children.

Flagship stores in London, including locations in Knightsbridge, Notting Hill, Hampstead, and Marylebone, reflect its continued popularity.

Internationally, shoppers can find the brand in Toronto, Dubai, Riyadh, and in over 20 other countries.

In a heartfelt statement, the company praised Derek not just for his business acumen but also for his integrity and warmth.

“Derek loved the clothing trade, not just the business itself, but the people and the products,” the tribute read. “He delighted in working with mills, manufacturers, agents, and retailers to produce the garments that defined the brand.”

The company described him as a “towering figure in British menswear,” as well as a mentor and friend.

“We will continue to honour Derek’s legacy by upholding the values he lived by: quality without compromise, respect for craftsmanship, and a genuine care for the people who make and wear our garments.”