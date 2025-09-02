Imphal: Manipur Police, for the first time, have dismantled a newly formed militant outfit by arresting four volunteers and recovering a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores during a coordinated operation.
According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Tuesday, a joint team from the Imphal East and West district police carried out the arrests of four members belonging to an outfit known as the Keishal Village Volunteer Organization.
The arrests took place at the suspects’ respective residences based on intelligence inputs suggesting their involvement in transporting illegal arms and ammunition, as well as engaging in prejudicial activities over the past thirty-six hours.
Police identified the arrested individuals as Rajkumar Sidharth @ Momo, aged thirty-three, from Sagolband Bijoy Govinda in Imphal West district; Laishram Rameshor Meitei, aged forty-four, from Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak in Imphal East district; Athokpam Brojendro Singh @ Mukil, aged forty-five, from Top Awang Leikai in Imphal East; and Laishram Sachikanta Singh @ Naothing, aged twenty-five, also from Top Awang Leikai.
From their possession, police seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives:
Arms:
- 01 AK rifle
- 02 AK Ghatak rifles
- 01 INSAS rifle
- 02 7.62mm SLRs
- 02 9mm carbines
- 03 .303 rifles
- 01 defective 9mm pistol with one magazine
- 01 modified .303 rifle with mounted scope
- 02 7.56mm INSAS rifles
- 01 7.62mm SLR
- 01 additional AK rifle
Ammunition:
- 263 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition
- 265 rounds of INSAS ammunition
- 153 rounds of .303 ammunition
- 349 rounds of AK ammunition
- 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 02 barrel cartridges
- 100 empty INSAS cases
- 07 empty .303 cases
- 08 empty 7.62mm cases
Explosives:
- 01 No. 36 HE hand grenade with detonator
- 01 Chinese hand grenade with detonator
- 01 WP grenade
- 01 detonator
Magazines:
- 06 AK rifle magazines
- 13 INSAS rifle magazines
- 18 7.62mm SLR magazines
- 03 9mm carbine magazines
- 07 .303 rifle magazines
- 04 7.62 LMG magazines
- 04 INSAS LMG magazines
Anti-Riot Equipment:
- 02 stun shells
- 02 tear smoke shells
- 01 stun grenade
Other Items:
- 02 tube launchers
- 08 Baofeng handheld radios with 11 extra batteries and 5 chargers
- Miscellaneous weapon accessories:
- 01 defective .303 bolt
- 01 .303 foresight
- 01 modified barrel guard of a carbine
- 08 plates suspected to be bulletproof (3 fiber, 5 iron)
- 05 camouflage helmets/Patkas (suspected BP gear)
- 02 helmets (suspected bulletproof)
- 12 bulletproof vests
- 02 magazine pouches
- 04 rifle slings
- 04 mobile handsets with SIM cards
- 02 Aadhaar cards
The police report further said that the individuals were booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959.