Manipur Jobs IIIT Manipur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical jobs in IIIT Manipur in 2025.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Technicians in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract)- Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science & Engineering

OR

Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering with two (02) years of experience in relevant fields.

Desirable: Relevant experience in Govt./Central Autonomous Bodies/Institute of National Importance.

Age Limit: 30 years

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract)- Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering / Electronics and Communication

OR

Diploma in Electronics and Electrical Engineering / Electronics and Communication Engineering with two (02) years of experience in relevant fields.

Desirable: Relevant experience in Govt./Central Autonomous Bodies/Institute of National Importance.

Age Limit: 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copy of their duly filled in application form along with supporting documents shall be sent through E-mail to [email protected].

The last date for submission of applications through e-mail is 17:00 hrs. 06th September 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here