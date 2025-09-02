Imphal: The Lamka South block in Churachandpur district has achieved 100% saturation across six key performance indicators, becoming one of only 91 blocks nationwide to reach this milestone under the Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman (SASS), the Manipur government announced on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S. IAS, highlighted the district’s accomplishments during the SASS event held at the District Training Centre, Tuibong.

Organized by NITI Aayog, the Sampoornata Abhiyan recognizes districts, blocks, and individuals that achieve full coverage in essential development indicators such as health, education, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

The award ceremony, held between July 28 and August 2, 2025, honored District Collectors, Block Officers, and frontline workers for their dedicated efforts in advancing the objectives of India’s Aspirational Districts and Blocks initiative.

Speaking at the event, Dharun Kumar lauded the collective efforts of officials from Lamka South and Tuibong blocks, line departments, and grassroots organizations, noting their pivotal role in improving the quality of life and driving economic growth in the region.

The event was attended by district-level officials, representatives from Village Authorities, members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and frontline workers, all of whom were recognized for their contribution to achieving these developmental milestones.