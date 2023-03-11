Shillong: In a significant move to curb drug trafficking in the state, DGP LR Bishnoi said that Meghalaya Police recovered a record amount of narcotics in the last six months.

According to the DGP, this has broken the record of the last 50 years.

The police in the state are tracking drug traffickers that continue with the same practices even after getting bail.

To tackle this problem, DGP Bishnoi has proposed the implementation of the PITNDPS Act 1985, which includes a provision for preventive detention.

He has also submitted 10 proposals to the government, which are currently under consideration.

An advisory board has been instituted to ensure that repeat offenders are detained and sent to jail even if there is no recovery.

He urged citizens of the state to come forward and play their part in breaking the link between suppliers and consumers.