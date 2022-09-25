Guwahati: Meghalaya police has seized drugs worth over Rs 18 crore and arrested 134 traffickers in the last four months in the state, DGP L R Bishnoi has said.

He said the seized drugs include 3.62 kg heroin, 4,500 kg ganja, 150 gm opium, 145 bottles of cough syrup and 11,902 amphetamines tablets.

According to DGP Bishnoi, 31 vehicles, 90 mobile phones and cash of Rs 24.22 lakh were also seized during the period.

“We have waged a war against drugs throughout the length and breadth of Meghalaya. During the last four months (from June to September), we have seized drugs worth Rs 18.33 crore. This is a huge recovery and credit goes to the state police, anti-narcotic task force as well as the special branch for timely collection and dissemination of intelligence,” Bishnoi told reporters in Shillong on Friday.

The DGP said a total of 134 drug traffickers have been arrested in 48 cases registered so far.

Of the 134 drug traffickers, 123 are from Meghalaya and 11 from other states like Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Bishnoi, however, informed that charge-sheet has not been filed in a single case due to delay in completing the investigation.

“To overcome this problem we have been calling the IOs with their case dairies and senior officers are supervising their case dairies so that procedural lapse should not be there,” the DGP said.

Due to procedural lapses and non-compliance with the laid down procedure under NDPS Act by the investigating officers, the accused gets bail, he added.

“In order to overcome this problem, we are training the IOs and senior officers and we are concentrating on the capacity building so that they understand the procedure in detail and a watertight charge sheet can be filed,” the DGP said.

The Meghalaya Police chief said that most of the drug trafficking is taking place in eight out of the twelve districts of the state. The districts where drug trafficking is taking place are East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.