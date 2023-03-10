Dimapur: The State Election Commission, Nagaland on Thursday issued notification for the conduct of elections to three municipal councils and 36 town councils in the state with 33% reservation of seats for women on May 16.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 19.

Notifying the election programme, state election commissioner T Mhabemo Yanthan said publication of the election programme has been fixed on March 9, period of filing of nominations from April 3 to April 10.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on April 12 and April 13 and the posting of the list of validly nominated candidates will be on April 14.

The application for revision of the order of the authority scrutinising the nominations is from April 17 to April 20, and the decision on the revision application April 21,

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24 and the publication of the list of contesting candidates and the list of polling stations is April 24.

The notification said the electoral rolls for the ensuing elections to the municipal councils and town councils have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date and finally published on November 24, 2022.

It said copies of the electoral roll can be had from the respective returning officers of the municipal councils and town councils.

The Nagaland government, vide a notification dated March 9, 2023, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 25 (I) of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, has issued direction to the State Election Commission to hold elections to constitute the municipal councils and town councils in the state with 33 per cent reservation of seats for women.