Dimapur: Two days after taking the oath, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio allocated portfolios to his ministers. The Rio ministry has 12 ministers including him.

Rio has kept finance, personnel and administrative reforms, all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allotted any minister.

Y Patton got home and border affairs and TR Zeliang has been given planning and transformation.

Both Patton and Zeliang are deputy chief ministers in the Rio ministry.

Roads and bridges has gone to G Kaitio Aye, public health engineering and cooperation to Jacob Zhimomi, power and parliamentary affairs to KG Kenye, and health and family welfare to P Paiwang Konyak.

Rural development and State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) have been given to Metsubo Jamir, tourism and higher education to Temjen Imna Along, forest, environment and climate change and village guards to CL John, women resource development and horticulture to Salhoutuonuo Kruse and housing and mechanical engineering to P Bashangmongba Chang.

Rio has also appointed 24 MLAs as advisers to various departments.

Rio’s NDPP fought the just concluded Nagaland assembly elections in alliance with BJP on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

While the NDPP got 25 seats, the BJP emerged winner in 12 in the 60-member Nagaland assembly and formed the government.

In the 12-member council of ministers, the NDPP has seven ministers and BJP five.