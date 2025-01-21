Guwahati: A renowned engineer, JN Khataniar has reported raised concerns about the structural integrity of the Six Mile Flyover in Guwahati, Assam.

He claims that the flyover is exhibiting signs of distress, including cracks in the reinforced concrete, indicating a potential risk of collapse.

Khataniar attributed the deteriorating condition to substandard construction materials and inadequate maintenance.

He stated that there was an urgent need for immediate action, considering the upcoming “Advantage Assam” event, which aims to showcase the state’s infrastructure development.

Khataniar suggested that demolition and reconstruction may be the only viable solution to address the safety concerns.

He also pointed out that several other flyovers in the city are reportedly in poor condition and a comprehensive assessment and maintenance program for all bridges in the city was needed.