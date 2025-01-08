Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted raids at two locations in Guwahati on Tuesday, recovering a substantial quantity of heroin and arresting two alleged traffickers.

The raids were carried out at Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar localities, resulting in the seizure of 62.81 grams of heroin packed in 47 containers.

The arrested individuals were identified as Shubham Saha and Amiya Das.

This operation follows another successful raid by the STF on Monday, where 28 containers of heroin weighing 37.03 grams were seized, and a trafficker was arrested in the Jorabat 9th-mile area.

The accused, Garei (22), a resident of 12th-Mile, Jorabat, was also found with Rs 2,700 in cash and a mobile phone.

Further investigations regarding the operations by the suspects are being carried out.