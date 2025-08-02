Guwahati: A year-long celebration for the centenary of legendary musician Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will kick off with a massive event in Guwahati next month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the grand opening on September 8, 2025, at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event, organized by the Assam government, will feature the release of a Rs 100 commemorative coin and a musical tribute by over 1,000 singers.

The highlight of the ceremony will be a powerful, 23-minute choral medley of Hazarika’s most beloved songs. More than 1,000 singers from colleges and music institutes across Assam will come together for this historic performance.

The tribute aims to honor the “Bard of Brahmaputra” and his legacy of championing humanity, justice, and the struggles of ordinary people through his music.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Modi will unveil a special Rs 100 commemorative coin to honor Hazarika’s immense contributions to Indian culture.

The Assam government had previously proposed the coin to the Ministry of Finance. It is expected to feature motifs symbolizing Hazarika’s life, lyrics, and instruments, most notably the harmonium.

The government has launched a statewide public registration drive to ensure the celebration includes people from all communities and districts. District Commissioners have been tasked with selecting representatives, including artists, cultural workers, and fans of Hazarika.

Special seats will also be reserved for those who had personal or professional connections with the late musician. Live screenings will be organized across the state to allow for widespread public participation.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also launch a multilingual biography of Bhupen Hazarika. The centenary year will include a variety of other cultural events, such as concerts, exhibitions, academic seminars, and film retrospectives. These programs will highlight his contributions to cinema, literature, and social justice.

Referred to by Chief Minister Sarma as “the conscience of Assam,” Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s influence transcended music.

His songs, which ranged from ballads about tea workers to calls for peace and equality, earned him the titles of Bharat Ratna and “Voice of the Northeast.” His legacy continues to inspire movements for cultural preservation and social inclusion.