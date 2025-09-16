Guwahati: India and the United States will return to the negotiating table on Tuesday to try and revive a stalled trade agreement, just weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports in retaliation for India’s continued oil trade with Russia.

The renewed discussions follow the delayed arrival of the US trade delegation in New Delhi and reflect a shift in tone from Washington.

After weeks of sharp criticism, the US administration has softened its stance, hinting at a desire to repair strained ties with India.

Brendan Lynch, the US Trade Representative for South Asia, will lead the American delegation, while Rajesh Agarwal, a senior official in India’s Commerce Ministry, will represent the Indian side, according to a report by Reuters.

President Trump recently expressed optimism about reaching a trade agreement with India. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move and described the negotiations as a step toward “unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

Indian officials view the talks as a possible breakthrough after the US imposed a 50% punitive tariff on certain Indian exports starting August 27.

That decision cast doubt over the future of a free trade pact between the two countries, which now hinges on the outcome of Tuesday’s discussions.