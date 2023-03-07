Guwahati: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.

The 72-year-old politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

T R Zeliang and Y Patton were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state, while other members of the Rio cabinet also took the oath.

State BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to the Nagaland assembly for the first time, were among those who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Rio will lead an all-party oppositionless government, even as the NDPP-BJP alliance secured 37 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly polls in the northeastern state.

All other parties in the state have extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

The NDPP and its ally – BJP won a total of 37 seats – 25 with NDPP and 12 with BJP – in the 60-member Assembly during the recently concluded Nagaland elections.

Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) which contested at 15 assembly constituencies also managed to open their account by securing the win on two seats.

The Naga Peoples Front (NPF) also won two seats, while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to bag 7 seats in the northern state. Janata Dal (United) won one seat.