Kohima: The ruling NDPP, along with its ally BJP, which retained power in Nagaland for a second straight term is likely to assume office on March 7.

Party sources said that the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and other ministers will be held in Kohima on March 7.

The NDPP and BJP won 37 seats together in the 60-member Assembly in Nagland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several central BJP leaders and ministers are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Outgoing Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who on Friday was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDPP legislative party, submitted his resignation letter to Governor La Ganesan on Saturday.

“As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted my resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan,” Rio tweeted.

NDPP sources said that Rio is likely to stake his claim to form the next government on Monday after a meeting with alliance partner BJP on Sunday.

Rio, 72, Nagaland’s longest-serving Chief Minister, is set to assume the top post for a fifth straight term on March 7.

In the February 27 Assembly polls, Rio defeated Congress’ Seyievelie Sachu, a greenhorn in state politics, in Northern Angami II by a record margin of 15, 824 votes.

The NDPP and BJP, which contested the elections in a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement, had earlier announced before the elections that if voted to power, Rio would retain the Chief Minister’s post.

The NDPP won 25 seats, eight more than its 2018 tally, while the BJP secured 12 seats, same as last elections.