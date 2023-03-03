Dimapur: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Legislature Party (NDPPLP) of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly at its first meeting at the party central office in Kohima on Wednesday unanimously elected Neiphiu Rio as its leader and endorsed him to take the prerogative of forming the new government.

The NDPPLP also conveyed its gratitude to the electorate of Nagaland for once again reposing their faith and confidence in the NDPP and the leadership of chief minister Rio by electing their respective representatives to the 14th Nagaland Assembly.

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates BJP workers on victory in Nagaland, Tripura elections

At the meeting, chaired by NDPP secretary general Abu Metha, Rio and party president Chingwang Konyak congratulated and welcomed all the 25 newly elected NDPP members of the state assembly.

They also urged all the members to work tirelessly for the people and fulfil the commitments made during the entire campaign period based on the party manifesto.

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates BJP workers on victory in Nagaland, Tripura elections

The NDPPLP also resolved to work with the vision for peace and development and take Nagaland towards a state of excellence, the NDPP media and communication committee said in a release.

Notably, two women were elected to the Nagaland assembly for the first time on NDPP ticket in the just concluded elections.