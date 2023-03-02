Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday after the party won big in the Nagaland and Tripura Assembly elections.

He praised the people of the Northeastern states for showing their faith in democracy saying that earlier people only heard about poll violence and bombs in North East.

At the start of his address, PM Modi urged the BJP workers to turn on the flashlights on their phones to “respect the brothers and sisters of the Northeast”.

He congratulated BJP workers of the three northeastern states, saying that the election result showed that people had faith in democracy.

PM Modi attributed the BJP’s success to the work of their governments, their work style, and the efforts of their karyakartas.

He noted that in the past, not much had been discussed about elections in the northeast, except for poll violence and blockades. However, this time, he said, “We are seeing a northeast that is now a reflection of new thinking.”