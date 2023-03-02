Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal carried out an aerial survey of various rivers and reservoirs in Guwahati including Silsako Beel and different parts of the city today. The minister also inspected the work of Mission Flood Free Guwahati in various water channels of the city including Bharlu, Mara Bharlu, Bashishta-Bahini rivers etc.

Speaking to reporters at the temporary helipad at Veterinary College grounds in Khanapara this morning, Singhal said that the conservation of Silsako Beel, Deepar Beel and other reservoirs is of immense importance to protect Guwahati city from artificial flooding. However, the water carrying capacity of these reservoirs has decreased due to the illegal encroachment of water channels like Bharlu, Bahini etc. Therefore, measures will be taken to evict all such encroachments in collaboration with the revenue department in the interest of flood-free Guwahati, he added. He expressed concern over the widespread encroachment on rivers and reservoirs in the city and said every Guwahatian should take responsibility of keeping their city clean. He said that the problem of artificial flooding in the city would be solved naturally if the people were aware, did not throw garbage in the drains and opened the water channels.

Chairman of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Narayan Deka, Kamrup (Metropolitan) DC Pallav Gopal Jha and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Meghnidhi Dahal also participated in today’s aerial inspection.

Later, in conjunction with the ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’, Singhal also inspected the de-silting works in Rukminigaon and Dwarka Nagar areas of Guwahati today. In a measure to mitigate the artificial flooding, the department has ramped up the cleaning and de-silting operation of all important storm drains, canals etc. of the city before the coming monsoon season.

Senior officials of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department were also accompanied the minister during this inspection.