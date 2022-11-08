KOHIMA: Former Nagaland chief minister and chairman of the UDA – TR Zeliang has expressed grief over the violence that broke out at Lamhai Namdi village in the state.

Expressing grief over the violence in the village, the former Nagaland CM said that “peace is the need of the hour”.

“My heart goes out to the families rendered homeless and with nothing to gather from the ashes of their homes,” Zeliang said.

He added: “Also received reports that people are injured, I wish them a speedy recovery and may God grant them the strength as they recuperate.”

Asking people to resolve matters in peaceful way, former Nagaland CM and chairman of UDA _TR Zeliang said: “Violence is not the answer to solve any problems, we should explore means and ways to resolve any conflicts in a peaceful manner.”

“While we are longing and hoping for settlement of the Naga Political Issue, such ugly and inhuman activities within us will send out a wrong message to others,” Zeliang said.

He added: “I call upon every Naga to beseech for the intercession of Almighty to help bring peace and tranquility in our land as no amount of justification for such heinous act upon a fellow Naga will suffice for a cordial and peaceful coexistence.”

On Tuesday, TR Zeliang visited the violence-hit Lamhai Namdi village in Nagaland and interacted with the villagers.

“The arson perpetrated upon the village is a sad sight. Nagaland just celebrated 150 years of Christianity with much pride and yet we witness and experience such horrific offence in a few days,” Zeliang said.

Notably, dispute over the ownership of land on the boundary between Chümoukedima and Peren districts in Nagaland resulted in a fierce gun battle.

At least five people were reportedly injured in the conflict.