Imphal: The Coordination Committee (CorCom), an apex body of six banned outlawed groups in Manipur, on Tuesday, called an 18-hour total shutdown on January 26, from 12:00 AM to 6:00 PM boycotting the Republic Day celebrations 2025.

The CorCom, in a statement, urged the public to refrain from participating in the celebrations, stay indoors, and avoid activities that could support the day’s observance.

Essential services like medical, electricity, fire services, water supplies, and religious functions have been exempted from the shutdown.

Highlighting the prevailing situation of this strife state, the CorCom described it as a “militarized state” accusing the Indian government of using intelligence agencies and security forces exploiting ethnic people to suppress their legitimate movements.

It also criticized India’s internal policies of launching “proxy insurgency” and “false indoctrination,” creating divisions and suppressing the voices of the indigenous populations.

The CorCom comprised of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army- PLA), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF), have been demanding Manipur a sovereign nation.

On Monday, the outlawed Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak, has also declared a boycott of R Day 2025 in Manipur.