Imphal: Ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, security measures have been beefed up with the arrests of 7 cadres of 3 different insurgent outfits along with arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents from different hideouts across the state during the past 24 hours, the official sources said on Wednesday.

Heightened security measures have been put in place at sensitive locations across the state in the backdrop of the 18 hours of statewide general strikes called by 7 different outfits including PLA/RPF, PREPAk, and UNLF from 1 am on January 26, the police said

However, in the counter-insurgency campaigns, the police arrested 3 active cadres of banned PREPAK (Pro) from different parts of the Imphal areas on Tuesday, the police said. The arrested UG cadres identified as Oinam Iboyaima alias Boyai (45), Huidrom Priyokumar alias Jim, and Tangtanga Angaikham Marine alias Taibangnganba alias Athoi (29) were arrested in the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched at different hideouts on Tuesday. A 0.32 pistol and a magazine were seized from them.

The police commandos arrested two active cadres of proscribed RPF-PLA from Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai, Imphal West district. The duo identified as Tourangbam Sanjit alias Nongdren (33), and Lendl Potsangbam alias Luching Nganba Meitei (32) were arrested in the CASO at Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai, Imphal West district. Some incriminating documents have also been recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles in its routine operation apprehended two active cadres of the banned outfit PREPAK at Beheng near Border Pillar-42, Churachandpur District on Tuesday.

Based on specific input received from their intelligence team, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the active cadres, a defence wing statement said.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.

The troopers of the Assam Rifles have also been placed to avert any untoward incident along the Manipur-Myanmar border, especially in Moreh sectors, official sources said.