GUWAHATI: The Assam police have beefed up security measures across the state in view of the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Assam police top brass in all districts have been asked to remain vigilant to thwart any subversive activities by the militant organisations.

Assam’s borders with Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have been kept under tight security vigilance, especially Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh and Mon in Nagaland that borders Myanmar.

Patrolling by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been intensified so that miscreants could not lay traps on the trains or railway tracks.

Patrolling along the national highways, bridges and vital installations have also been intensified.

All entry and exit points of Assam capital Guwahati have been sealed and all vehicles, including passenger buses are being thoroughly checked.

Heightened security measures have been put in place at the Central Republic Day celebration venue at Khanapara veterinary college playground in Guwahati where Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will unfurl the Tricolour at 9 am on January 26.

Indian Army bomb disposal squad with sniffer dog and metal detector inspect the venue for the Republic Day celebration in Khanapara, Guwahati on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Notably, two proscribed insurgent outfits – United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Government of the People’s Republic of Nagaland (GRPN) have called for a general strike on January 26 and appealed to the people to boycott the Republic Day celebrations.

Issuing a joint statement on Tuesday, the ULFA-Independent and NSCN/GRPN have called for a “total shutdown” from 12 am to 6 pm on January 26.

Speaking about the ULFA-I’s boycott call of the Republic Day Celebrations, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “We are very alert as always and I am sure it will go very well with the cooperation of the people. Our preparation is very tight and we are leaving no stone unturned. Yes, there are certain challenges in Assam as always and I believe we are after it.”

“This is nothing unusual about the boycott call given by certain groups. In Assam gone are those days of boycott and people are going to defy it, it’s very obvious and we don’t need to retreat. However, we will keep sharp watch, we are keeping sharp watch and people of Assam are not allowing these kinds of things, I mean any violence anymore,” the Assam DGP added.

Preparations are at the final stage in all the venues across Assam for the 74th Republic Day Celebrations.