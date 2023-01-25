GUWAHATI: The Indian Army, on Tuesday, organized a unique cultural event at Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh in the run-up to the 74th Republic Day Celebrations.

While the enthusiastic local school children showcased the unique culture of the Northeast by performing traditional dances, the Indian Army exhibited its fighting spirit by performing martial arts dances such as Khukri dance.

The Khukri dance was performed by the brave Gorkhas, Zanj Pathak dance by the Maratha Warriors and Naga dance by Assam Head Hunters.

The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of India in front of a huge crowd, which comprised the local population, civil administration officials and officers, and families of the Indian Army.

The close rapport and harmonious relations of the Army with the local community were very evident by the show.

The grand finale was a majestic mass band display where drums and pipes of different battalions combined and enthralled the audience with patriotic and military music.

The event has indeed set the momentum for forthcoming Republic Day Celebrations.