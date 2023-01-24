Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new Tawang edition of the Jawa 42 in Arunachal Pradesh, India.

The Tawang edition of the Jawa 42 has been rolled out exclusively for Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from Arunachal Pradesh, the Tawang edition of the Jawa 42 will also cater to bike enthusiasts from neighbouring region.

The Tawang edition of Jawa 42 will celebrate the natural beauty and vibrant culture of the Northeast.

The Tawang edition of the Jawa 42 was launched at the Torgya Festival in Tawang where a couple of units were delivered to the customers.

Notably, this will be limited to just 100 units.

Although the bike looks identical to the standard trim of the bike at first glance, there are subtle visual add-ons.

Sitting on its fuel tank and fender is the Lungta motif which is essentially a mythical wind horse symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.

Moreover, there are inscriptions inspired by the Northern-Eastern region and a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark every unit.

On the mechanical front, the Tawang edition remains unchanged. It is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 26.95bhp and 26.84Nm.

Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox. As for the cycle parts, it rides on an 18-17-inch alloy wheel combination that’s suspended by telescopic forks and dual springs while stopping power comes from a single disc at both ends.

The motorcycle can be had either with a single-channel or dual-channel ABS setup.

The Tawang edition is about Rs 20,000 more expensive than the Jawa 42 Version 2.1 which costs Rs 1,94,142 (ex-showroom).

“Newly launched Tawang edition of Jawa 42 bike celebrates natural beauty and rich culture of Northeast. Compliments to engineers for inscribing special Lungta motif, a mythical horse symbolizing prosperity and good fortune,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

PHOTOS: