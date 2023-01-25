GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the BJP will improve its performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

However, the Assam chief minister refused to predict the number of seats he is expecting the BJP to win.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 9 out of 14 lower house seats in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while briefing reporters after the BJP’s state executive meeting in Morigaon.

“The results (of BJP in Lok Sabha elections 2024) will be better than before,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Winds of Lok Sabha elections haven’t yet blown. So, it would not be right to predict any numbers and proceed with that.”