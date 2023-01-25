Imphal: Amidst heavy security measures being taken up ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a powerful bomb exploded at Gandhi Statue erected at Phungreitang in Ukhrul town in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east on Wednesday evening.

Four pedestrians including a tribal woman sustained splintered injuries one of them seriously in the blast that took place at around 5 pm, the police said.

Four persons who were crossing the road sustained injuries when a suspected powerful bomb exploded. The injured were rushed to the nearby Leishiphung Hospital for medical treatment, the police said.

The injured persons are later identified as Manaowon (female) 49 years from Chingai village, Dr Wonyao Kasar (35 years) from Phungyar, Angayung Rizat (39 years) male from Lamlang Village, and P. Leishingam (37 years) from Roni Village.

“Manaowon” who received 2 pellets injuries on the right hand and one on the right side of the abdomen has been referred to the state government-run JNIMS hospital, Imphal for further treatment.

Police collected pellets from the cradle of the explosion and suspect that it could be an improvised hand grenade. Security forces have cordoned off the area for further investigation, the police said, adding that they could not ascertain the motive behind the blast. No individual or organization has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Vice President of Tangkhul Naga Long, Jollyson R Shimray strongly condemned the bomb attack and appealed to the perpetrators to refrain from such inhumane activities in the crowded place.