Assam: Two leopard cubs rescued in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Two leopard cubs, estimated to be around three to four weeks old, were discovered abandoned in New Bochapathar village of Dibrugarh, Assam on Monday morning.

The cubs were found lying in a shallow canal amidst tea bushes by estate workers.

Forest officials, who were immediately notified, arrived on the scene and established a safe zone around the cubs to prevent human interference.

The cubs, appearing healthy, are currently being monitored by veterinarians.

The department has also urged the public to stay away from the area to avoid disturbing the mother leopard.

This incident comes shortly after four leopard cubs were found abandoned in Sasoni Bhokot village earlier this month.