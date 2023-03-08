Guwahati: Following the arrest of five accused, suspected to have links with a Pakistan-based terror module, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley on Wednesday said that the arrests were made based on input from a central investigating agency.

Without naming the central investigating agency, Doley told media persons in Guwahati that the Nagaon police had received information about a total of 10 such suspects.

“We received input through a central investigating agency and based on that and with their assistance, we identified 10 persons of which, nine are from Nagaon district and one from Morigaon district. After conducting raids, five of them have been arrested while the remaining five are absconding. However, we will be continuing our pursuit to apprehend them soon,” Doley said.

Also Read: Assam: 5 held from Nagaon and Morigaon for supplying SIM cards to Pak agents

“A large number of items have been seized from their possession including mobile phone handsets, laptops, high-end central processing units, and hundreds of sim cards. These sim cards are being analysed and after thorough interrogation of the accused, we will make it more clear what the entire network is and who had been funding them,” she added.

“During analysis, it was found that they had been procuring around 300-400 sim cards with one International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number and we suspect that these sim cards were being used between Pakistan and India and the activities of these mobile numbers have been found to have been making enquiries against India,” Doley said.

Also Read: Assam: Youth found dead with throat slit in Nalbari

“We are yet to identify the exact organization who had been working through these accused but once the remaining suspects are apprehended and the technical analysis is completed, we will have more information,” she said.

The Assam police had arrested five people from Nagaon and Morigaon districts for allegedly supplying sim cards to Pakistani agents.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashiqul Islam, Bodoruddin, Mijanur Rahman and Wahiduz Zaman, all from Nagaon, and Baharul Islam from Morigaon.