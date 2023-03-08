Guwahati: Two suspected cyber criminals who allegedly used forged documents to commit loan scams were arrested by police in the Morigaon district of Assam.

According to reports, with their arrest, the total number of cybercriminals arrested in the district has reached 38 in the past three months.

The accused were apprehended in the Moirabari area on Tuesday.

They as per the police used details of people and businesses with good CIBIL scores to generate fake documents. With the documents, they apply for loans from financial firms which they never return or pay back.

It is estimated that they have duped private financial institutions of lakhs of rupees.

The police said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the crimes committed by the two suspects.