Guwahati: A massive amount of gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crores were seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

The GRP conducted an operation at Guwahati Railway Station based on specific inputs.

During the operation, the officials intercepted gold biscuits from the Rajdhani Express.

The seizure included at least 20 gold biscuits, weighing 3.20kg.

The seized gold has a market value estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.

One person identified as Sharif Alam was apprehended with the gold.

He has been accused of smuggling gold biscuits from Manipur to Guwahati and legal actions has been initiated.