Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt research based job in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of of Project Assistant in 2025 in an Assam science Technology and Environment council (ASTEC) funded Research and Development (R&D) project entitled as “Therapeutically Relevant Novel Meso-Tetraaryl Metallo-Porphyrins for Light-activated Chemotherapy” under the guidance of Dr. Tridib Kumar Goswami, Assistant professor, Department of Chemistry. The post is purely temporary. The appointment is terminable with a one-month notice on either side without assigning any reason there of. The selected candidate will altogether be accommodated initially for a period of one year. By looking at his/her progress, the tenure may also be extended to 2nd or 3rd year.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 55% mark (or equivalent). Preference to candidates having experience on synthesis of porhyrins.

Emoluments: Rs. 8,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Interested applicants should send application/biodata giving details of all educational qualifications (10th standard onwards), experience, contact address, phone no, e-mail and scanned copies of relevant documents in support of educational qualifications/ experience as a single PDF file to the principal investigator (P.I.) Dr. Tridib Kumar Goswami at [email protected] with the subject headline “Application for Project Assistant.”

Last date for submission of applications is 18th August 2025

No TA/DA will be paid altogether to the candidates for appearing in the interview. No campus accommodation will be available for candidates coming for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here