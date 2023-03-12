Guwahati: An inquiry conducted by CID into the death of a man in an alleged police encounter in Assam’s Udalguri district affirmed that it was a case of “mistaken identity”.

The probe concluded that the deceased was not dacoit Kenaram Boro alias Kenaram Basumatary but a person identified as Dimbeswar Muchahary, who his family asserted was a “small-time farmer”.

Police claimed that two policemen were also injured in a “shootout” that took place in Dhansirikhuti village in Rowta area on February 24.

The body was initially handed over to Boro’s mother after she identified him as her son. However, after the final rites were conducted and the body was buried, Muchahary’s family claimed it was their son.

A police complaint was filed, following which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the director general of police to order a CID probe, which began on March 2.

Subsequently, the body was exhumed, a DNA analysis was conducted and it was found that the body was of Muchahary and not of Boro, the police officer said.

The inquiry report will be submitted to the government soon, he said, adding the body was handed over to Muchahary’s family.

Boro, a former NDFB militant wanted in several cases of armed robberies in Assam and Meghalaya, was arrested earlier with firearms on several occasions, the police officer said.