Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) recovered live tortoises, timbers (Sal) and pistol magazines with live ammunition, from different stations under its jurisdiction, while conducting routine checks.

On March 5, 2023, an RPF team while conducting such a check in the Malda Town-Balurghat passenger train at Balurghat Railway station, recovered nine unclaimed bags in a general coach.

On opening the bags, they rescued 12 live tortoises weighing about 124 kilograms. The RPF team later handed over the tortoises to the West Bengal forest department for further action as per the wildlife act.

In yet another routine check, a team of the RPF recovered 28 pieces of unclaimed Timbers (Sal) estimated to be worth Rs 28,000 from the Siliguri-Bamanhat passenger train at Alipurduar Jn. Railway station.

The recovered timbers were later handed over to the West Bengal forest department for further action.

On March 4, 2023, a team recovered one magazine with five live ammunition of an SLR rifle at Dhupguri Railway station.

After inquiry, it was found that the items belong to a Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police who was on election duty.

The magazine and ammunition fell from an election special train.

Later the items were handed over to the concerned police official.