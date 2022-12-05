GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has continued with its drive against transshipment of contraband items through railways.

During the period from November 26 and November 30 the RPF of NF Railway conducted drives against carrying of contraband items at Agartala, Dharmanagar, New Bongaigaon, Katihar and New Tinsukia railway stations in Assam and Tripura.

Following the drives, contraband items worth Rs 41.9 lakh were recovered.

During the drives the RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway recovered a total of 110 packets of ganja weighing 224 kgs approximately that valued around Rs 21.9 lakh.

24 soap cases of brown sugar weighing about 312.67 grams that valued around Rs 20 lakh were also recovered during the drives.

Six persons have been apprehended in this connection with the recovery and seizure.

The apprehended persons along with seized items were later handed over to the respective OC/GRP or local police station for further course of action.

“In an incident on 26th November, 2022, RPF team of Agartala and GRP/Agartala conducted a drive at Agartala railway station acting over information. In course of drive, they detected a suspicious person with two bags. On opening the bags, they found 09 packets of Ganja. The Ganja weighed around 22 Kgs approximately and valued near about Rs. 2.20 lacs were seized. Later the apprehended person along with the recovered Ganja was handed over to GRP of Agartala for further course of action,” the NF railway stated in a statement.

“In another incident on 30th November, 2022, a joint team of RPF/New Tinsukia & local police of Tinsukia conducted a drive at New Tinsukia railway station in train no. 15901 (Lumding – Tinsukia Express). During the drive, the team recovered 24 soap cases of Brown Sugar from five persons including three ladies. The seized Brown Sugar was worth approximately Rs 20 lacs and weighed around 312.67 grams. The apprehended persons with the seized items were taken into custody by local police of Tinsukia for further course of action,” the NF Railway added.