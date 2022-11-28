Guwahati: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Northeast Frontier Railway has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Dudhnai & Dhupdhara stations in lower Assam.

This newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic with a maximum speed of 100 km per hour, said NF Railway in a statement.

The entire length of the New Bongaigaon – Kamakhyavia Goalpara doubling project is of 176 km.

The stretch between Dudhnai to Dhupdhara is 29.71 km. Speed trial at 122 km per hour was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle, the statement added

Modern technologies like, robust track structure with the use of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers & Thick Web Switches which is a new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory, said NF Railway.

With the laying of a double line, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be run with enhanced speed, it said.

Earlier 26.43 km section between Abhaypuri to Pancharatna was commissioned on July 28, 2022.

On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon – Kamakhyavia Goalpara, the Northeast connectivity will be boosted significantly, NF Railway said.