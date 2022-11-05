Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway apprehended two persons including a woman with a massive amount of cash amounting to Rs 33.7 lakh

The RPF carried out checks and drives at different trains, stations and locations during the last few days on the basis of tip-off information.

During the process, they recovered a considerable amount of cash from a lady passenger and apprehended two persons involved in the touting of railway reservation tickets at separate locations of the zone.

On November 3, RPF of Lumding teams – up with CIB, SIB & GRP team of Lumding and apprehended a lady passenger from train No. 12068 DN, Jan Shatabdi Express at Lumding railway station.

The team recovered two bags filled with unaccounted cash around Rs. 33.70 lakh from the lady.

Later the lady was detained and handed over to GRP/ Lumding along with cash for further course of action.

In a separate incident, the RPF team of the Purnea outpost, acting on information received and carried a raid & search operation at a shop named “Waquer Common Service Centre” located at Moin market, Purnea, Bihar.

The team seized 27 numbers of illegal railway e-tickets, valued above Rs 44 thousand along with electronic gadgets used during the booking process. The apprehended person was prosecuted under Railways Act.