GUWAHATI: Two employees of the office of the superintending engineer of Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle were caught while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from an individual.

They were identified as head assistant Tarun Ch Morang and upper divisional assistant (UDA) Samarjyoti Saikia.

They were accused of taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from an individual for processing and issuing of contractor’s license.

The duo was trapped based on a complaint by a contractor.

He claimed that Samarjyoti Saikia, UDA on behalf of Tarun Ch Morang demanded Rs 6,000 from him.

However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the contractor approached the Vigilance wing and the accused were arrested.

A statement by the police said, “A trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle. Tarun Ch Morang was caught red-handed along with the bribe money which was handed over to him by Samarjyoti Saikia.”

An ACB Police Station case under section 120(B) of IPC read with section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Tarun Ch Morang and Samarjyoti Saikia was registered.