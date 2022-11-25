Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Northeast Frontier Railway

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers in Railway H.S. School Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway HS School Maligaon.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 3

Subjects : History, Political Science, Commerce

Salary : Rs. 27, 500/- per month

Qualification :

(A) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional college of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

OR

Master Degree from recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

(i) PGT (History) – History

(ii) PGT (Political Science) – Political Science

(iii) PGT (Commerce) -Masters Degree in Commerce. Should be proficient in Accountancy,

Business Studies and Banking/Finance

However, holder of Degrees of M. Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

(B) B. Ed or equivalent degree from recognized University

(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

(D) Desirable Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 2

Subjects : PTI, Hindi

Salary : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Qualification :

(a) Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education {by whatever name known)

OR

At least 50% marks either in Graduation (in the teaching subject) or in Post- Graduation (in the teaching subject) and B.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc.Ed orb B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

OR

Post-Graduation (in the teaching subject) with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Provided that minimum percentage of marks in graduation shall not be applicable to those incumbents who had already taken admission to the Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education or equivalent course prior to the 1st August, 2022

AND

(c) Competence to teach through the medium/media as required.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Physical Education/PTI): Graduate with Bachelors in Physical Education (BP Ed) or its equivalent.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th December 2022 at 10 AM in Office of the General Manger (P), Headquarter Office, N. F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-11

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on date of interview and selected candidate shall not be eligible to continue their contract services beyond 65 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://railwayschools.nfreis.org/ up to 6 PM of 18th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here