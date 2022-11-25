assam career iasst guwahati recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant to work under the project ‘ST/SC community development programme in IASST’.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Science

Desirable :

i) Computer Knowledge

ii) Working experience in school

Salary : Rs. 12,500/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 9th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here