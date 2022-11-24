Applications are invited for 143 vacant teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in various specializations of Engineering, Architecture, Science, Humanities, and Management.

Name of posts:

Assistant Professor Grade II ( Level-10)

Assistant Professor Grade II ( Level-11)

Assistant Professor Grade I

Associate Professor

Professor

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor Grade II ( Level-10) : 53

Assistant Professor Grade II ( Level-11) : 59

Assistant Professor Grade I : 11

Associate Professor : 17

Professor : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, experience, and other criteria shall be as per Schedule ‘E’ of NIT Statute, published in the Gazette of India on 24th July, 2017, and subsequent clarifications received from Ministry of Education erstwhile Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

How to apply : Candidates willing to apply for one or more posts are requested to apply online at

https://nitrkl.ac.in/recruitment .

Last date for submission of online applications is up to 5 PM of 30th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here