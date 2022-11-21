Applications are invited for various teaching, technical and administrative positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Deans, Registrar, Officer, Executives and Assistants.

Name of post : Professor

Subjects : English, Assamese, Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics, Social Works, Education, Teacher Education, Physics, Chemistry , Zoology, Botany , Computer Science, Commerce, Management, Law, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Nursing, Commerce, Management, Law

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC / AICTE norms

Job Roles & Responsibilities : Teaching, Research, Extension and participation in corporate life

Name of post : Associate Professor

Subjects : English, Assamese, Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics, Social Works, Psychology, Education, Teacher Education, Mass Communications , Anthropology, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Mathematics, Computer Science, Commerce, Management, Law, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacy Practice, Library Science, Medical Laboratory Technology, Physiotherapy, Nursing

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC / AICTE norms

Job Roles & Responsibilities : Teaching, Research, Extension and participation in corporate life

Name of post : Assistant Professor / Lecturer

Subjects : English, Assamese, Bodo, Linguistics, Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics, Social Works, Rural Development, Psychology, Education, Teacher Education, Mass Communications , Anthropology, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Mathematics, Computer Science, Commerce, Management, Law, Pharmacy Practice, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Library Science, Foreign Languages (Mandarin, Japanese, German, French), Medical Laboratory Technology, Physiotherapy, Fire and Safety Management, Nursing , Civil Engineering

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC / AICTE norms

Job Roles & Responsibilities : Teaching, Research, Extension and participation in corporate life

Name of post : Registrar

Eligibility Criteria : A post graduate degree with minimum 10 years experience at Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Registrar/Deputy Registrar level or similar administrative/ research experience in any education/research institute.

Name of post : Chief Finance and Accounts Officer

Eligibility Criteria : A post graduate degree in commerce/Economics with minimum 10 years experience at Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Registrar/Deputy Registrar level or similar experience in accounts and Finance in any education/research institute or corporate sector.

Name of post : Controller of Examination

Eligibility Criteria : A post graduate degree with minimum 10 years experience at Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Registrar/Deputy Registrar level or similar experience in examinations in any education institute

Name of post : Dean of Schools

Eligibility Criteria : UGC/AICTE eligibility for Professor

Name of post : Dean (Academic)

Eligibility Criteria : A post graduate degree with minimum 10 years experience at Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Registrar/Deputy Registrar level or similar administrative/research experience in any education/research institute.

Name of post : Dean (Research & Development )

Eligibility Criteria : UGC/AICTE eligibility for Professor

Name of post : Director (Marketing & Promotion)

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & excellent communication skill and minimum 5 years of similar experience in academic/corporate set up at senior level.

Name of post : Secretary to the Chancellor

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & excellent communication skill and minimum 5 years of similar experience in academic/corporate set up at senior level.

Name of post : Secretary to Vice Chancellor

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & excellent communication skill and minimum 5 years of experience in academic/corporate set up in similar capacity at senior level.

Name of post : PS to Registrar

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & good communication skill and at least 3 years of similar experience in academic/corporate set up.

Name of post : System Administrator

Eligibility Criteria : MCA/MSc-IT with knowledge of software development & ICT

Name of post : MIS Executive

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & communication skill having similar experience in academic/corporate set up. Fresh candidates willing to learn and work in a highly professional set up may also apply.

Name of post : Promotion & Marketing Executive

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & communication skill having similar experience in academic/corporate set up. Fresh candidates willing to learn and work in a highly professional set up may also apply.

Name of post : Admissions Executive

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & communication skill having similar experience in academic/corporate set up. Fresh candidates willing to learn and work in a highly professional set up may also apply.

Name of post : Front Office & Information Executive

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & communication skill having similar experience in academic/corporate set up. Fresh candidates willing to learn and work in a highly professional set up may also apply.

Name of post : Administration Executive

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & communication skill having similar experience in academic/corporate set up. Fresh candidates willing to learn and work in a highly professional set up may also apply.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Executive

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/post graduate with good knowledge of computer application & communication skill having similar experience in academic/corporate set up. Fresh candidates willing to learn and work in a highly professional set up may also apply.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to career@gcuniversity.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here