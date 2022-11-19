Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the SERB project (SRG/2022/001838) entitled, “Experimental and Numerical Investigation for Miscible Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (C02-EOR) and Simultaneous Geo-Sequestration in North-East India” at the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s degree in science preferably Chemical or Petroleum Engineering. GATE is not mandatory.

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in an online interview on 25th Nov 2022 (Friday) at 11:00 AM

How to apply : Candidates must send an advance copy of the CV to the Principal Investigator (PI)/Co-Pls with their email ID (required for teams meeting) and contact number to s_kumar@iitg.ac.in

Last date for submission of the CV by email to PI: 24th Nov 2022 (Thursday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here