Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chauffeur (Driver) in its Principal Seat in Guwahati.

Name of post : Chauffeur (Driver)

No. of posts : 4

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5200/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Central or State or equivalent board

ii) Must possess a valid Driving License

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Maximum Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 43 years

SC : 45 years

ST(P) & ST(H) : 45 years

PwBD : 50 years

Selection Procedure : Screening Test & Driving Test

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3 PM of 23rd November 2022 to 5 PM of 7th December 2022

Application Fees :

For all others : Rs. 300/-

For SC / ST (P) / ST(H) : Rs. 150/-

Also Read : Assam Career : Entrepreneurship Development Institute Recruitment 2022

Last date for submission of application fees is 12th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here