Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.
Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chauffeur (Driver) in its Principal Seat in Guwahati.
Name of post : Chauffeur (Driver)
No. of posts : 4
Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5200/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules
Eligibility Criteria :
i) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Central or State or equivalent board
ii) Must possess a valid Driving License
Maximum Age Limit :
- Unreserved : 40 years
- OBC / MOBC : 43 years
- SC : 45 years
- ST(P) & ST(H) : 45 years
- PwBD : 50 years
Selection Procedure : Screening Test & Driving Test
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3 PM of 23rd November 2022 to 5 PM of 7th December 2022
Application Fees :
- For all others : Rs. 300/-
- For SC / ST (P) / ST(H) : Rs. 150/-
Last date for submission of application fees is 12th December 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here