Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of System Administrator and Data Entry Operator in its Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (AAU-ODL) on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : System Administrator

Qualification : M.Sc.in Computer Science/IT, or BE/B Tech in Computer Science. Candidate with

proficiency in Networking, Website Hosting/ Security Management etc,Database Development, PHP, Java, MySQL, etc will be given priority.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age: Minimum age is 18 years and the maximum is 38 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

Qualification : M.Sc in Computer Science or BE/B Tech in Computer Science Engineering/MCA.

Candidates with experience of database creation and management will be given priority.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age: Minimum age is 18 years and the maximum is 38 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th December 2022 at 10.30 A.M. in the Directorate of AAU-ODL, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022.

How to apply : Candidates with requisite qualifications have to do registration of their candidature

for respective posts applied for (in the given format) on or before 30th November, 2022 and

upload their BIODATA in the given format along with a single PDF file containing relevant

certificates testifying their academic credentials, working experience and proof of age by

logging into the following link: http://vetbifg.ac.in/odlonline.php.

At the time of interview,the short-listed candidates shall have to submit a copy of their

BIODATA (format enclosed), one set of hard copies of all relevant documents (self-attested)

and a Bank Draft of Rs. 50.00 (Rupees Fifty only) / Rs.25.00 (Rupees Twenty-five only) for

ST/SC candidates(separately for each post applied for), drawn in favour of Director, AAU-

ODL payable at Khanapara, Guwahati. They shall have to also produce the original

documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here