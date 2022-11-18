Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Faculty in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CS).

Name of post : Ad-hoc Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CS)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs. 55,000/- (Ph.D. submitted) per month as per the institute rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled application form in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents to hod.cse@nitm.ac.in by 5 PM of 5th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here