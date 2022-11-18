Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

a) Graduate in any disciplines (Arts, Science, Commerce) with a Diploma or Certificate course of computer operator of minimum three months duration

b) Certificate of Experience from Government / Provincialized Institutions of Higher Education will be awarded due weightage

c) The candidate must have experience in typing English and Assamese languages, MS Word, MS Office and MS Excel

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

a) Class VIII passed

b) Certificate of Experience from Government / Provincialized Institutions of Higher Education will be awarded due weightage

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

a) Class VIII passed

b) Certificate of Experience from Government / Provincialized Institutions of Higher Education will be awarded due weightage

Age : The upper age limit should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guideline no. ABP 6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 500/- (Rs.300/- for ST, SC) for Grade-III posts and Rs. 300/- (Rs. 200/- for ST, SC) for Laboratory Bearer & Grade-IV posts drawn in favour of Principal, DHSK College, Dibrugarh payable at Indian Bank, Dibrugarh Branch, Dibrugarh . The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, Assam within December 2, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here