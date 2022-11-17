Applications are invited for various teaching positions under the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Assam.

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for faculty positions n the area of Entrepreneurship Education & Research at North Eastern Regional Office (NERO) Guwahati.

Name of post : Faculty

Educational Qualifications : PhD (awarded or pursuing) in Management, Rural Management, Economics, Finance, Agriculture, Social Work, Behavioural Science, Social Sciences/Humanities, Technology, Strategy or any relevant field, from a recognised reputed Institution. First-Class in Post-Graduation is mandatory.

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in IIM Shillong

Work Experience : The incumbents

should be an academic leader and top performer with a proven track record.

should possess 10 years of relevant experience.

should have the publication in FT-50 Journals and ABDC (Australian Business Deans Council) Journals (preferably A*, A and B category).

should be able to liaison, formulate, design, and prepare proposals to avail grants/supports.

should have experience in business development and implementation of large projects (both research and developmental).

Remuneration : Emoluments commensurate with qualification and experience.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for 12 Manager, Executive & Assistant vacancies in AMSCL

How to apply : Candidates can submit their resume as per format at jobs.faculty@ediindia.org with a cover letter stating the position for which the application has been made. The last date for applying is 1st December 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here