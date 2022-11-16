Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Manager, Manager, Executive, Personal Assistant, Accounts Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Procurement – Equipment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/ Bio- Medical Engineering/ Medical Electronics from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Senior Manager (Procurement -Drugs)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (BPharm) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Senior Manager (Quality Control)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (BPharm) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 6 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Procurement – Equipment)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/ Bio- Medical Engineering/ Medical Electronics from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Procurement-Drugs)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (BPharm) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Quality Control)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (BPharm) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 4 years of experience

Also ReArunachal Jobs : Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Manager -IT & Logistics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MCA / MSc (IT) / BE (Computer Science ) / BTech (IT) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 4 years of working experience

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : CA/ICWA/ M.Com/ MBA (Finance) with minimum 5 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Executive (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : 2 years Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management with specialization in Human Resources Management from a reputed institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience in relevant field

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant & Executive vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Name of post : PA to Senior Official

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with minimum 2 years of working experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in (AMSCL Section ) up to 25th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here